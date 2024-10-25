Reps Order DisCos To Stop Charging Public Varsities Band A Tariff



The House of Representatives has directed electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to halt charging public tertiary institutions the Band A tariff, following a motion sponsored by Abubakar Fulata from Jigawa State.

In April, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity tariff for Band A customers from N66 to N209 per kWh, sparking public outcry.

Fulata, on Thursday, emphasized that public institutions provide education at “minimal charges,” and students have resisted fee hikes.

The tariff increase, he noted has led to power cuts, “throwing institutions into total darkness, putting equipment at risk and jeopardizing students’ and staff’s security”.

According to the lawmaker, the situation which has caused student riots, has led to institution closures, and potential socio-economic consequences.

“If immediate measures are not taken to restore power supply and make electricity affordable, institutions will be forced to increase fees, stirring violent resistance that may spell grave danger to the country,” Fulata warned.

The House adopted the motion, ordering the Ministry of Power, NERC, and relevant agencies to “immediately” stop billing or disconnecting electricity supply to public tertiary institutions using the current tariff and reverse the tariff to “either Band C or Band D.”

The House also mandated committees on university education, polytechnics and technical colleges, federal colleges of education, power, and legislative compliance to develop a “workable, affordable, and sustainable electricity tariff regime” and report back within weeks for further legislative action.