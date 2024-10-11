Reps Pass Bill Seeking FRSC Officials Carry Guns

A bill seeking to empower officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission, to bear arms has passed its second reading by the House of Representatives.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the bill, jointly sponsored by Lawmaker from Oyo State, Abiodun Adesida and Olaide Muhammed, Ondo State was read for the second time on Thursday during plenary.

The bill aims to establish a Road Safety Special Armed Squad with the authority to bear arms.

Additionally, the proposed legislation aims to grant benefits to corps officers on the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, including retirement benefits.

The bill also empowers the FRSC “To manage road traffic administration and safety including preventing and minimising road traffic crashes, supervising users of public roads, and regulating traffic.

READ MORE: FRSC Recovers N8.6m, Rescues Victims At Kaduna Accident Scene

According to DAILY TRUST, the bill was unanimously supported by the members after a voice vote for its passage for second reading.

Similarly, the House also adopted a motion moved by Rep. Garba Ibrahim Muhammad at the plenary on Thursday, which called on the FRSC to utilise more technology in its operations.

The motion asked the FRSC to embrace technologically-assisted enforcement such as Aautomatic Vehicle Local and Automated Traffic Enforcement systems; Advanced analytics and data platforms amongst others.

It also urged the FRSC to evaluate the effectiveness of enforcement strategies to ascertain whether technologically-assisted methods reduced traffic violations and improved safety.