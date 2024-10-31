Rivers Allocation Blockade: ‘Tinubu’s Elements At Work’ – Atiku Slams Abuja Court Order

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized the Federal High Court’s decision to restrain the Central Bank of Nigeria from disbursing financial allocations to the Rivers State government.

The Court, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, had on Wednesday, ruled that funds from the federation account should not be released to the state until a lawful appropriation act is passed by a validly constituted House of Assembly.

Advertisement

Atiku expressed concerns that the judiciary’s actions could destabilize Rivers State, questioning Justice Abdulmalik’s decision to issue an injunction while Rivers State’s legal challenge is still underway at the Court of Appeal.

He stated via a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe that elements loyal to the Federal Government are pulling strings from behind, undermining the democratic process.

READ ALSO: Court Stops CBN From Releasing Allocation To Rivers Govt

“Last week, the Court of Appeal declared that the Rivers State budget was illegal because it was passed by an inchoate assembly. The court ordered Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the budget afresh — the Rivers State Government has already filed a notice of appeal so that the Supreme Court can hear the matter.

“However, some elements in the Bola Tinubu administration have procured a judgement intended to undermine the Supreme Court.

“Even before the judgment was delivered, legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN) had alerted the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho of possible compromise after house gifts had been presented to judges in Abuja. Sadly, Falana’s warning was ignored,” the statement read.

The State has appealed the judgment, with Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson expressing optimism that the Appeal Court will overturn the decision.

The situation has sparked reactions from various stakeholders, with some hailing the judgment as a victory for the rule of law and others criticizing the judiciary’s handling of the case.