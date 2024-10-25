Rivers: Court Reserves Judgement On Amaewhule-led Assembly’s Bid To Stop State Allocations To Jumbo-led House



A Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved judgment in a suit filed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, seeking to stop all allocations to the State.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, on Friday, adjourned the judgment to a later date, after lawyers for the plaintiffs and defense adopted their processes and argued their cases.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/984/24, named the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) as defendants.

The Assembly and Amaewhule sought an order restraining the CBN and commercial banks from honoring financial instructions issued by Fubara regarding the state’s funds.

However, the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Mr. Oko Jumbo, filed a notice of change of counsel, stating that Amaewhule was not authorized to file the suit.

Justice Abdulmalik dismissed the application for change of counsel, as well as oral applications by defense lawyers seeking an adjournment.

The judge also dismissed a motion by Jumbo to be joined as a co-plaintiff, agreeing with the plaintiffs that Jumbo was not a necessary party to the suit.

The Rivers government had objected to hearing the suit in Abuja but was turned down by the court, prompting an appeal to the Court of Appeal.