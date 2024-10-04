Rivers Crisis: Fubara Dares IGP To Shoot Him, Insists LG Poll Will Hold

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, says nothing will stop the Local Government poll from holding in the State.

Fubara disclosed this in the early hours of Friday stormed the office of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Police operatives had barricaded the facility where electoral materials are kept, stating that its officers would not provide security for the election.

According to Grace Iringe-Koko, State police spokesperson, the command is complying with an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Speaking, Fubara said the presence of police officers at the RISEC premises was unnecessary.

He alleged that Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is taking orders from Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We came here this morning when we heard that the Nigeria police are coming to take over the premises of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISEC). I had to come myself to find out why such a thing would happen.

“I have to say this on a very strong note. We have been taking enough nonsense from this institution. Everybody is aware of the court judgment.

“Did the ruling specify anywhere that the election should not be held? It (judgment) said don’t give voter register. What are we doing with it? Police, don’t provide security. Is it the same thing as blocking the election?

“I don’t know what the relationship between the Inspector-General of Police and one person (Wike) who claims he has so much power in this State. I don’t know the relationship because it is beginning to go beyond the normal professional relationship.

“Did the judgment of the federal high court say election should be barred? Rather, it tactically said don’t provide (security). We don’t need your security. We will provide our security.

“After all, it happened in Anambra. Go away with your security. But this election must hold. Whatever you want to do, do it. The election will be held, results will be declared, and people will be sworn in.”

He added that the only thing that can stop the election from holding is if he is shot.

“When it comes to the issue of Rivers state, it becomes different. You are not ashamed of yourself. You call yourself Inspector-General of Police. Enough is enough. I will be here. This (RISEC) is my property. You don’t have any power whatsoever to bar me from entering it. Just try it. That part of your history as a very wicked and fraudulent Inspector-General will include shooting Fubara.

“I think I have given you enough respect. Let me tell all Rivers indigenes and everyone residing in Rivers state. The election will hold. Anything that wants to happen, let it happen,” he added.