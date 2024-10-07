Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Orders Police To Secure LG Secretariats

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, to restore security agents and maintain peace in Rivers state local government secretariats.

INFOMATION NIGERIA reports that Tinubu’s directive is coming, following some attacks made by suspected political thugs, destoying LGA secretariats in the South South state.

Recall that the IGP had ordered the immediate withdrawal of policemen from the 23 LGA secretariats.

Advertisement

This was contained in a statement released by Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson in Rivers state on Sunday night.

She said that the IGP’s directive is in line with the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.

Reacting to the development on Monday, Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, disclosed that President Tinubu has ordered the police to safeguard government facilities from vandalism.

He said: “In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

READ MORE: IGP Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of Officers From Rivers LGAs

“President Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law, and order immediately.

“While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.

“President Tinubu said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.”

The President stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

“Self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

“The judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.”