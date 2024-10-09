Rivers Crisis: Wike Is Not God, Tinubu Should Sack Him – Newly Elected LG Chair

The newly elected Chairman of the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to terminate the appointment of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.

Ihunwo noted that Wike does not deserve to be in Tinubu’s cabinet due to his alleged role in disturbing the political atmosphere of the state.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, the newly elected LG boss added that the former governor’s action pose a significant threat to democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “There’s no need to declare state of emergency in Rivers State, Rivers State is very peaceful. What we want to do is to call on Mr President to call Nyesom Wike to order.

“Nyesom Wike is threatening democracy under the administration of Mr President. Wike is not God, Wike is a human being.

“Our President should call him to order. He disrupted our state. Go to other states, everywhere is very peaceful. Why is it that Rivers State? Wike cannot own Rivers State, Rivers State is too big for him to hold.

“We also appeal to Mr President to address Nyesom Wike or immediately sack him, because he doesn’t even deserve to be in the cabinet of Mr President.

“Look at Nigerians, we have ministers that are in the cabinet, how many of them are causing problems in their state? Do what they ask you to do instead of causing crisis.

“What goes around comes around. Wike did it to Rotimi Amaechi, and today, Rivers people are also doing it to him because he has refused to leave Rivers State alone. He has turned River State to be his private industry, and we have said no.”