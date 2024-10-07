Rivers Crisis Worsens As Hoodlums Set Ablaze Three LG Secretariats (Photos)

Suspected hoodlums, on Monday, set ablaze a section of Emohua Local Government secretariat in Rivers State.

Some irate youths had earlier today set sections of Eleme and Ikwerre Local Government secretariats in the State on fire.

The mob invaded the Emohua LG secretariat after David Omereji, the newly elected chairperson, his deputy and councillors were sworn in Sunday.

After the ceremony, hoodlums invaded many Rivers LGA secretariats to cause destruction and prevent newly elected officials from resuming their duties.

At Obio/Akpor LG, hoodlums invaded the secretariat and started shooting sporadically to scare away workers.

The hoodlums, as sighted in a video, were repelled by armed men in Ikwerre.

This is coming hours after Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police, ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the secretariats of the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers Governor, swore in in 23 newly elected local government chairpersons.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 LGAs in Saturday’s election, while the Action Alliance (AA) was victorious in one LGA.

Fubara’s loyalists joined APP to secure the Party’s tickets to contest the election.