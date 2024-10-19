Rivers Governor Approves N85,000 Minimum Wage For Workers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved a new minimum wage of N85,000 for civil servants in the State, surpassing the national rate.

This decision aims to alleviate the economic burden on workers and was reached during a closed-door meeting with labour representatives at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

George Nwaeke, Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, confirmed the Governor’s approval, stating that, “He has set a figure that is higher than the national minimum wage, approving N85,000.00. This is a significant development for civil servants in Rivers State, who have never had it this good since the state’s inception.”

The State government, he said, will begin payments in November 2024.

A technical committee, with Nwaeke as Deputy to the Secretary to the State Government, will develop a payment plan addressing arrears.

Comrade Emecheta Chuku, Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, praised the Governor’s gesture, saying, “For the Governor to approve this new minimum wage amidst all the difficulties is a clear demonstration of his commitment to the well-being of the workers. We are overjoyed by this decision.”

State NLC Chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, noted that Rivers now matches Lagos State’s minimum wage, making it a top-paying state.

“The governor has proven once again that he is the most labour-friendly governor in Nigeria, and we fully support him,” he said.

Labour leaders pledged to inform workers and support Governor Fubara throughout his administration.