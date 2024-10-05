Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday, weighed in on the political crisis in Rivers State.

Jonathan, in a statement, asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to address the growing issue of conflicting court judgements.

The October 5 Rivers Local Government poll is experiencing brouhaha amid the lingering feud between Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, and Siminalayi Fubara, the State Governor.

Advertisement

A State High Court had on September 4, held that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) could conduct the LG elections using the 2023 voter register.

However, on September 30, a Federal High Court in Abuja barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voter register to RSIEC.

The Court also restrained the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the polls.

However, Fubara insisted that RSIEC would proceed with the election, saying the court order cannot not stop the exercise.

Reacting, Jonathan said the tension in Rivers poses a significant threat to peace and stability, not only within the State but also across Niger Delta.

According to him, conflicting court orders issued by courts of concurrent jurisdictions are part of the issues hampering democracy.

If not checked, he said, could derail Nigeria’s democracy and cause ridicule for the judiciary.

READ ALSO: Those Kicking Against LG Poll Not Interested In Citizen’s Welfare – Rivers Elders

His words: “The political happenings in Rivers state in the past days is a cause for serious concern for everyone, especially lovers of democracy and all actors within the peace and security sector of our nation.

“Elections are the cornerstone of democracy because they are the primary source of legitimacy. This process renews the faith of citizens in their country as it affords them the opportunity to have a say on who governs them.

“Every election is significant, whether at national or sub-national levels as it counts as a gain and honour to democracy.

“It is the responsibility of all stakeholders, especially state institutions, to work towards the promotion of sound democratic culture of which periodic election stands as a noble virtue.

“Democracy is our collective asset, its growth and progress are dependent on government commitment to uphold the rule of law and pursue the interest of peace and justice at all times.

“Institutions of the state, especially security agencies must refrain from actions that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

“Rivers state represents the gateway to the Niger Delta and threat to peace in the state could have huge security implications in the region.

“Let me sound a note of caution to all political actors in this crisis to be circumspect and patriotic in the pursuit of their political ambition and relevance.

“I am calling on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to take action that will curb the proliferation of court orders and judgements, especially those of concurrent jurisdiction giving conflicting orders. This, if not checked, will ridicule the institution of the judiciary and derail our democracy.”

Jonathan however urged security agencies, to avoid actions that could lead to lawlessness.