Asari Dokubo, former Niger Delta militant leader, has declared his support for the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara while slamming his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

This is as he claimed that soldiers sent by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike, were hovering over his house.

It also comes on the day the controversial Local Government polls were conducted in Rivers State.

He said on Saturday: “Wike’s soldiers and police have been flying over my house with two helicopters. I have the capacity to contain them.

“Nigeria cannot surrender to Wike. Rivers people will not surrender to Wike. I have the capacity to contain them and the government knows that. Let them tell Wike to back off.

“I am 60 years old. I have never been afraid of death. I always embraced death. I didn’t go and look for their helicopter to shoot it down. I will shoot down their helicopter. I swear by Allah.

“Whoever is commanding them should be warned. Enough is enough that Tinubu should hand over. Wike is nobody without the paraphernalia of the office. Let them remove this thing from him and let us see.

“I will vote and you will see me vote. Results will be announced and chairmen will be sworn in and we will see.”