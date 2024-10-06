The spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Paul Ibe, says Rivers State Local Government election may usher in a dispensation of better polls without police.

His stance stems from the withdrawal of police from the Rivers local government election on Saturday.

Ibe wrote via X: “The withdrawal of the @PoliceNG from today’s #RiversLGAPolls2024 will confirm to the whole world the anti-democratic elements and institutions in Nigeria.

“The outcome of the election may usher in a new regime in which our elections are better off without the police.”

According to reports, voting was peaceful in Rivers despite the police barring officers from providing security for the exercise.

Election officials were seen conducting accreditation and voting simultaneously at a polling unit in Ikoku Area, Units 14 and 15 in Port Harcourt City Ward 18.

Spokesman of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement titled “Proposed October 5th, 2024 Local Government Chairman Election,” confirmed receiving a restraining order preventing them from providing security during the LGA elections.

The command also said it was aware of the 30th September 2024 Court judgement from the Federal High Court Abuja, which bars the Force from participating in the election.