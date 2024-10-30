Rivers Police Apprehend Three Female Officers For Allegedly Extorting Motorists 

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three female Inspectors, for allegedly extorting motorists in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Sarah Anendei, Caroline Promise and Christiana Jatau were apprehended under the Rumuokoro flyover, on Tuesday, where they operated an unauthorized checkpoint.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Grace said that the Command has been monitoring the women following reports of their activities.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three of its officers following a coordinated monitoring patrol by operatives from the Commissioner of Police team, CP Monitoring Unit on October 29, 2024.

“The operation, conducted under the Rumuokoro Flyover around 3 pm, led to the arrest of Inspector Sarah Anendei, Inspector Caroline Promise, and Inspector Christiana Jatau, who were caught engaging in a corrupt practice against innocent motorists under the Flyover.

“Two of the officers, Inspectors Caroline Promise and Christiana Jatau, were found conducting this unprofessional behaviour while out of uniform, further contravening police standards. Their misconduct was captured on video by a mobile phone, providing clear evidence of their actions.

“During the immediate on-site investigation, the operatives searched the officers and recovered the money taken from the motorists, marking a swift response in upholding ethical practices within the Rivers State Police Command.”