Rivers Police Arrest Four In Connection With Missing NYSC Member

The Rivers State Police Command has detained four people in connection with the sudden disappearance of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

Yahaya Faruq, a corps member serving in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, went missing after reporting to work at his part-time job at LDM Chinese Mining Company in the area.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the state police spokesperson, confirmed the corps member’s disappearance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

“Yes, I am aware of it (Faruq’s disappearance).

“No fewer than four persons have been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation,” she said.

Some concerned Nigerians have previously requested that security officials investigate the whereabouts of Faruq, who was proclaimed missing on October 14.

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), an Edo-based student union, issued an unsigned statement informing Nigerians of his disappearance.

READ MORE: Salo’s Hospital Bill Is Over N12m, His Condition Was Very Critical – Toyin Abraham

The group urged police to conduct a thorough inquiry to determine Faruq’s whereabouts.

Faruq was described as a devoted corps member who served at Mixed Secondary School in Ikuru Town and also worked part-time at LDM Chinese Milling Company.

“The alarming fact is that he (Faruq) signed in for his shift (at LDM) but did not sign out, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

“Surprisingly, while Faruq’s family, friends, and colleagues were confused and worried over his mysterious disappearance, LDM returned his bag and phone.

“Faruq’s properties were returned to his place of primary assignment, Mixed Secondary School, which further fueled our fears and deepened the mystery of his disappearance,” the MSSN stated.