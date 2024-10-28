Rodri Beats Vinicius, Bellingham To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or (Full List)

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the 2024 men’s Ballon d’Or awarded to the best footballer of the year for the first time.

The 28-year-old, who lost just one game last season for club and country, was claimed the prize in Paris after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July.

Rodri also won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with City.

He became the first player in the club’s history to win the Ballon d’Or, claimed the award ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was third the highest an English player has finished in the award since Frank Lampard’s second-place finish in 2005.

Real Madrid won the award for club of the year and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was the winner of the men’s coach of the year award, but there was no-one from the club present to receive the prizes.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Real Madrid were boycotting the ceremony after reports Vinicius would not win the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri, who appeared on stage on crutches after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September said: “A very special day for me, my family and my country.”

SEE FULL LIST OF OTHER WINNERS

Ballon d’Or Feminin: Aitana Bonmati

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Socrates Award: Jennifer Hermoso

Men’s coach of the year: Carlo Ancelotti

Women’s coach of the year: Emma Hayes

Men’s club of the year: Real Madrid

Women’s club of the year: Barcelona