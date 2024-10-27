Salah’s Strike Helps Defiant Liverpool Rescue Point Against Arsenal

A late goal from Mohamed Salah, rescued a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Arsenal to move them a point off the top of the Premier league’s table, on Sunday.

Summer signing Mikel Merino opened his account for the Gunners, while Bukayo Saka marked his return from injury with a goal.

For the Reds, Virgil van Dijk and Salah were on target for Arne Slot’s men.

Advertisement

It was a game that saw Arsenal suffer another injury woe as Gabriel Magalhaes and Julien Timber went off with knocks.

Saka opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the ninth minute after running on to a Ben White long pass, beat his marker and rifled his effort into the roof of the net.

Liverpool equalised through Van Dijk who headed home Luiz Diaz’s flicked header from a corner.

Arsenal went 2-1 up thanks to Merino who nodded Declan Rice’s set piece into the back of the net. The goal was checked for a possible offside before it was eventually given.

READ MORE: Bournemouth Hand 10-Man Arsenal First Defeat Of Season

With nine minutes left Salah made it 2-2 as he slotted hone Darwin Nunez’s cut back.

The draw saw Liverpool, on 22 points, maintain second place and Arsenal move to third on 18 points.

Meanwhile, a goal from Erling Haaland helped Manchester City to claim the top of the league’s table, after beating Southampton 1-0.

Manchester continue poor campaign, following a disappointing defeat to West Ham on Sunday.