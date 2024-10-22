Salo’s Hospital Bill Is Over N12m, His Condition Was Very Critical – Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a renowned Nollywood actress, has shed more light on the condition of popular TikToker Oloba Salo, currently hospitalized at Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos.

It should be noted that the TikToker was hospitalized after a terrifying encounter with unknown gunmen who robbed and shot him while driving in Lekki.

In a candid conversation with fellow TikToker Uncle Perry shared on Instagram Tuesday, Toyin revealed that Salo’s medical expenses have exceeded N12 million, describing the initial payment demand as “just first aid.”

“Salo underwent four surgeries, performed by 4-6 surgeons, and was on life support,” Toyin shared.

Toyin expressed gratitude to colleagues and celebrities, including Mkido, Zlatan, Tekunbi, Abati, and Abu Abel, who quickly contributed to Salo’s medical bills.

The actress emphasized that Salo’s ordeal was more severe than what was shared on social media.

She said, “That N12m is like first aid. I’m not going to lie. The hospital did something impressive. They have been treating him before we got there. Guys, do you guys think Salo’s health issue was small. Life is different from social media. I was crying like a baby. Mkido turned to Alfa immediately.”

“Even Lagos state DPO visited us in the hospital. I could not share this on social media. The first payment the hospital asked from us was N12 million. Mkido, Zlatan, Tekunbi, Abati, Abu Abel, and others quickly dropped money. I just know that God has something for Salo’s life. You are not aware of what happened to Salo because we did not share it on social media. It was terrible. I saw it with my eyes. He was on life support, which was making sounds here and there. I saw bullets. He undergo 4 surgeries and was carried out by about 4 to 6 surgeons.”

SEE VIDEO: