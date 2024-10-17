Sanwo-Olu Pegs Minimum Wage At N85,000 For Lagos Civil Servants

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed plans by his administration to increase minimum wage for civil servants in the state to N85,000.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, after many months of meetings with Labour leaders, signed the new N70,000 minimum wage bill into law in July.

Speaking over his desire to reduce economic hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal, Sanwo-Olu, on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, said that the State is not paying N85,000 to outdo others but because it has the capacity to do so.

He said: “I am glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos which we conversed and discussed with our union is N85,000 today.

“It is not a competition, so I am not going to say we are paying more than some other people, it is a function of affordability and it is a function of capacity, but we know too well that when people live in Lagos, Lagos has a premium in terms of even the cost of living, we are fully aware.

“We actually increased salaries earlier in the year and deserving so for our staff and we will continue to do that.

“I would like to come back to you in January to say I have been able to increase the minimum wage of Lagos to N100,000 not because I want to make anybody look bad, it is really because I want my people to have a living wage, I want them to really be able to know that government is working for them.”