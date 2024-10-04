Scammers Hack Minister Of Power’s WhatsApp Number

The Whatsapp number of Nigeria’s minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has been hacked by some suspected internet fraudsters.

Disclosing this to the public in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday night, the spokesperson to the minister, Bolaji Tunji, warned Nigerians to disregard any appeal for any financial support through the compromised phone number.

The statement reads: “HM of power number has been hacked on Wattsapp. Kindly disregard any appeal for money or any assistance for financial support through the number 08022901928.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, barely few days after the WhatsApp number of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, was hacked, and earlier, the same fate befell the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh.

In a related incident, Osun State Government, in July issued a public alert on the security breach of Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s official telephone number.