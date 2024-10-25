A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has commended President Bola Tinubu over his decision to scrapped some ministries.

Recall that the former governor of Lagos State on Wednesday, removed the ministry of Niger Delta and the ministry of sports development.

Tinubu also reassigned some ministers to new portfolios and sacked five and appointed seven.

Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, Okupe said that the president’s actions were critical to reducing the cost of governance.

He said: “President Tinubu has done the needful by his mid-term rejig of his cabinet.

“Scrapping superfluous ministries is in line with removing waste and making government compact and effective, this is commendable.

“For the first time, removal of ministers from the cabinet has not been arbitrary or sentimental, apart from an in-house key performance index report.

“KPMG is also said to be involved in critical performance assessment of the ministers.

“As I have personally stated in the past, President Tinubu has the capacity and leadership qualities to take Nigeria out of the economic quagmire he met on assumption of office in May 2023.”

The sacked ministers include Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; and Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education.

Others are: Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda was appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment; Mrs Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs; and Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Other newly appointed ministers are : Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development Federal Ministry; Mr Yusuf Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Dr Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State Education.