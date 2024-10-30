Senate Confirms Bianca Ojukwu, Oduwole, Five Others; To Take Office

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed seven new Ministers, completing President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was confirmed as the substantive Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Dr. Jumoke Oduwole will serve as Minister of Industry, Trade and Development.

Other confirmed Ministers include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment, Idi Muktar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development, Yusuf Ata as Minister of State for Housing, and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

The nominees, on Wednesday, underwent a rigorous five-hour screening by the Senate before their confirmation.

The Senate’s leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to suspend the Senate’s rules, allowing the Special Adviser to the President on Senate matters, Basheer Lado, to bring the nominees into the plenary.

This development follows President Tinubu’s letter nominating the new ministers, which was read by Senate President GodsWill Akpabio last Thursday.

The confirmed Ministers are expected to assume their duties immediately, contributing to the administration’s policy implementation and national development.