Senate Demands Answers From NDLEA Over Allegations Against Deputy Leader



The Senate, on Monday, invited the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to justify allegations made against Oyelola Ashiru, Deputy Senate Leader.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this after a closed-door session, questioning the NDLEA’s timing in raising allegations against Ashiru, who had criticized the agency’s corruption.

Akpabio emphasized that Senators’ utterances during plenary are protected by immunity and shouldn’t be debated by outsiders.

He described Ashiru as a gentleman who doesn’t even take alcohol, expressing the Senate’s confidence in him.

The Senate, however established an Ad Hoc Committee to oversee the matter and report back within one week.

This follows Ashiru’s motion of urgent national importance, citing Orders 9, 10, 41, and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules.

Ashiru had previously accused the NDLEA of corruption, prompting the agency to claim it recovered illicit drugs from his residence.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig Gen Buba Marwa countered Ashiru’s claims, suggesting his remarks were motivated by personal vendetta.

Ashiru responded, challenging the NDLEA to charge the culprits allegedly found in his house to court.

He also attributed the agency’s attacks to his exposure of NDLEA corruption.

The Senate’s move underscores its commitment to protecting its members and ensuring accountability from external agencies.

Akpabio stressed that injury to one Senator is an injury to all, necessitating a thorough investigation.