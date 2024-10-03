Senate Summons Minister Over Poor Condition Of Oyo-Ogbomoso Road



The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, to address the worsening condition of the Old Oyo-Ogbomoso road.

This summon follows the motion raised by Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North), who voiced concerns about the road’s deteriorating state.

Senator Abdulfatai highlighted that the road, a vital link between the South and North, has become a major source of hardship for travellers.

He noted that despite over a decade of Federal Government efforts to repair the road, it remains in poor condition.

It has led to frequent accidents and severe traffic congestion, particularly due to the presence of heavy trucks.

Following the debate, the Senate resolved to summon Minister Umahi to discuss the issues and find a solution.