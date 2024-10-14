Senate To Arrest Umahi, Dabiri, Other Govt Officials For Ignoring Summons

The Nigerian Senate has taken a bold step to compel top government officials to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Head of Service of the Federation and Didi Esther Walson-Jack are among those risking arrest warrants for allegedly disregarding senate summons.

The Senate’s resolution authorizes the Committee to issue arrest warrants for these officials and others from Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and Sally Best Properties Limited, who have repeatedly ignored invitations.

Neda Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate panel, at the weekend, expressed frustration at the flagrant disobedience, stating it hinders the Committee’s activities.

“The affected people have questions to answer based on petitions against their agencies and firms,” Imasuen emphasized in a statement.

Imasuen’s motion, anchored on Order 42 of the Senate Standing Rules, requested the Senate to mandate his committee to issue arrest warrants.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio granted the request, citing Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution.

“You already have the power.

“Please use it by issuing warrant of arrest against any head of agencies refusing to appear before the public petition committee.

“Appearances of the invited people before the committee are very important for justice and fairness on issues raised against them,” Akpabio said.