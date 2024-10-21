Senator Ashiru’s Home Is ‘Drug Joint’ For Dealers, Users – NDLEA Replies His Corruption Claims



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has responded to Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru’s claims that it’s the “most corrupt and compromised government agency” in Nigeria.

NDLEA’s Director of Media, Femi Babafemi, said the allegations of the Senator representing Kwara South, stem from a personal vendetta.

According to Babafemi, the Senator’s home in Ilorin was raided on February 4, 2024, resulting in the arrest of two aides, Ibrahim Mohammed and Muhammed Yahaya, and the recovery of drugs and illicit substances.

Advertisement

“The senator’s house was being used as a drug joint for dealers and users,” Babafemi alleged in a press conference on Monday.

READ ALSO: Woman Nabbed With 350 Rounds Of Ammunition In Yobe

The NDLEA Director emphasized that Ashiru’s outburst was motivated by this encounter, rather than genuine concern for the public interest.

“In the past three years, NDLEA has emerged as a regional leader among national drug law enforcement agencies, securing over 52,000 arrests and 9,000 convictions,” Babafemi noted.

Babafemi questioned how an agency achieving such success could be deemed the “most corrupt government agency” in Nigeria.

He concluded that Ashiru’s allegations were driven by vendetta, not fact.

This development follows Senator Kawu Sumaila’s assertion that some politicians’ homes are being used to stockpile narcotics.