Separate Luxury From Ministry – Solomon Buchi Tells Pastor Adegboyega After Clubbing With Davido

Solomon Buchi, a prominent Twitter personality and critic, has condemned UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega for clubbing with Davido.

A recent video showing Pastor Adegboyega alongside Davido and Wizkid in a nightclub sparked widespread attention.

This led many to question whether Adegboyega’s actions align with his role as a spiritual leader.

Buchi on his X page on Saturday argued that Adegboyega’s luxurious lifestyle and clubbing habits contradict his position as a pastor.

He believes that Adegboyega cannot genuinely serve as a pastor while embracing behaviors that conflict with Christian values.

Instead, Buchi suggests Adegboyega should focus on enjoying his wealth and luxury without claiming to be a spiritual guide.

He tweeted, “Tobi Adegboyega is definitely not a pastor. Such a shame to the office of a pastor. You can’t be a pastor and be like that. He should just drive his luxury cars and club and enjoy his Gucci. Stop mixing it with Jesus”.

See some comments on his post…

Dr Gbengizzy wrote, “Lol this has been very obvious for years. But oh well he has his audience

Oys Sona wrote, “Who made you a judge?

Mimi Benson wrote, “He’s a Gen Z pastor

Adun Barinbeads wrote, “Pastor is different from man of God

Capt. Jude wrote, “Go and sit down. Nobody made you a judge

Ochanya Uleh wrote, “If we talk now, they will say thou shall not judge

Aderonke199 wrote, “Buchi there is God and you aren’t HIM. Allow God be the judge of that

