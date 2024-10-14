Seun Kuti, Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Heartwarming Photos

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti and his beautiful wife, Yetunde, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, October 14.

The loving couple took to Instagram to commemorate the special day, sharing adorable family photos.

Seun and Yetunde stunned in matching all-white outfits, accompanied by their lovely daughter, Ifafunmike Adara Anikulapo-Kuti.

In heartfelt captions, they expressed gratitude for their enduring love.

Yetunde wrote while tagging her husband on the post: ”Happy anniversary to the one who makes this life journey so special! We’ve been through it all baby and I’m so grateful to have you by my side,grateful for Every moments. Here’s to more adventures, more love, more laughter and more life together. ❤️ love you hubby..🥂”

The couple’s heartfelt posts and charming family photos have warmed the hearts of fans and friends, who have flooded their comments section with congratulatory messages.

SEE POST: