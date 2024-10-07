Sex Worker Allegedly Stabs Client To Death In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of a commercial sex worker, identified as Joy Kelvin, for allegedly stabbing her client to death.

It was gathered that the deceased, who is said to be 48-year-old man, Felix Okafor, was killed in the Lekki area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the sex worker fatally stabbed Mr. Felix at his home, located at Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki on Monday at about 5:32am.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that victim died at the hospital where he was rushed for treatment after the stabbing.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect, identified as Joy Kelvin, allegedly stabbed Okafor during their time together overnight.

“Following the attack, the victim was immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Marina, Lagos. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival by the doctor on duty.

“Upon receiving the report at about 7:20a.m., detectives from Ilasan Division promptly arrived at the crime scene, took photographs, and conducted initial investigations.

“The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital Morgue in Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

“The suspect, Joy Kelvin, has since been taken into police custody, and efforts are underway to notify the deceased’s family members.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event.”