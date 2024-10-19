SeyiLaw Defends Fuel Subsidy Removal Despite Public Outcry

Nigerian comedian SeyiLaw has commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy, despite its harsh impact on many citizens.

The comedian believes the move is beneficial in the long run.

SeyiLaw in a recent interview on HipTv shared on X Friday argued that eliminating the subsidy in 2012, during Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency, would have alleviated Nigeria’s financial struggles.

Advertisement

He recalled his opposition to the anti-subsidy protests led by the then-opposition party, now headed by President Tinubu.

READ MORE: Women Have Conquered Entertainment Industry, Yet Cry For Equality – Bovi

He said, “Fuel subsidy should have been long gone. If it had gone in 2012 we would have gone through the pain process and by now we would have been healing,” he said.

“In 2012, I was the only celebrity that went on stage to kick against the anti-fuel subsidy movement. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala came out to say that the nation could not afford to pay salaries. “We were borrowing to pay salaries.”

Watch him speak below…