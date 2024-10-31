Shatta Wale Criticizes Ghanaian Artists For Underpriced International Shows, Cites Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid’s Worth

Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale has criticized his fellow artists for accepting low-paying international gigs.

In an interview with Glitch Africa shared on Instagram on Wednesday, he condemned the practice of performing abroad for paltry sums.

Shatta Wale specifically targeted artists who accept $5,000 to $7,000 for performances, solely to impress their Ghanaian fans with claims of international success.

He urged them to draw inspiration from Nigerian artists who have achieved global recognition.

Citing Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and rising star Rema as examples, Shatta Wale emphasized the importance of valuing their worth.

“You see those festivals they go for, it’s $5000 and $7000, I wouldn’t go there. They want to impress Ghanaians that they are performing for a white crowd. Now it’s Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid’s time. Even Rema has now been added to the list. Go and fucking sit down and learn your homework,” he said.

Watch him speak below…