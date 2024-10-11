Shettima Mourns As NNPCL Boss Loses Daughter

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has consoled with the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, over the death of his daughter, Fatima Kyari.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Kyari’s daughter died at the age of 25, on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Her death was disclosed in a condolence message by a former aide of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, via his X page on Friday.

Bashir wrote: “Deepest condolences to @MKKyari, OFR, the GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, on the passing of his 25-year-old daughter, Fatima Kyari.

“She passed away on Friday morning and has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites. Allah ya jikan ta.”

Also speaking at the Annur Mosque in Abuja, Shettima prayed for the peaceful repose of Fatima’s soul and asked God to grant the Kyari family the strength to bear the loss of their beloved daughter, who was taken too soon.