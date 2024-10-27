Shettima’s Life At Risk, Buy Him New Aircraft – Borno Speaker To FG



Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has urged the Federal Government to provide Vice President Kashim Shettima with a new aircraft, citing the risks associated with the current “faulty” presidential plane.

This call comes after Shettima cancelled his trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa due to an incident at JFK Airport in New York, where a foreign object damaged the plane’s windscreen and other parts.

Lawan, in a Sunday statement, expressed sympathy for the Vice President, his crew, and staff, while also thanking God for saving their lives.

He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident, stating, “The life of the Vice President, and that of his crew/officials stand at risk while using the old and faulty presidential aircraft.

“There is an urgent need to acquire a new aircraft to Senator Kashim Shettima to avoid these recurrence of air mishaps.”

This incident highlights concerns raised earlier by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, which recommended acquiring new aircraft for both President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

However, only Tinubu’s aircraft was replaced due to public scrutiny.