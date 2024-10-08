Simon Ekpa Gives Burna Boy 48-hours To Release Speed Darlington

Finland-based lawyer and Biafra activist, Simon Ekpa, has issued a stern warning to Nigerian musician Burna Boy regarding the alleged detention of rapper Speed Darlington.

In a statement on his X account on Tuesday, Ekpa accused Burna Boy and his team of kidnapping Speed Darlington and demanded his release within 48 hours.

Ekpa warned that if Speed Darlington is not freed within the stipulated timeframe, Burna Boy will face consequences, stating, “We will humble him.”

The lawyer’s threat comes amidst allegations that Burna Boy filed a petition leading to Speed Darlington’s arrest.

Ekpa’s message has sparked tensions, highlighting the escalating feud between Burna Boy and Speed Darlington, who had questioned the authenticity of Burna Boy’s Grammy award.

He tweeted, “So Burna Boy is now a government of his own that can kidnap a Biafran with his team? Whoever knows Burna Boy should tell him that after 48 hours and Speed Darlington is not freed, We will humble him. Make sure this message goes to him and his kidnapping gangs. 48hours start from now. This impunity will end with Biafra.”

