Six Ambazonian Separatists Arrested In Cross River

Six suspected Ambazonian rebels have been taken into custody for questioning by the Cross River police command following their invasion of the state’s Akamkpa Local Government Area.

DSP Ewa Igri, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed their detention to journalists in Calabar on Saturday.

Ambazonia is a political entity established by Anglophone separatists who seek independence from Cameroon.

Ambazonia, according to separatists, should be made up of Cameroon’s north and south-west regions.

Since 2017, Ambazonian rebels have been fighting the Cameroonian military in what has become known as the Anglophone Crisis.

The rebels have sought to establish governments-in-exile, and allied militias have taken control of portions of the claimed region.

The command’s spokesperson, who stated that the suspected separatists were apprehended based on intelligence information, regarded the operation as a breakthrough for the law enforcement agency.

He stated that the suspects, who ranged in age from 18 to 36, were paraded with various weapons, improvised explosive devices, booths, charms, and flags.

“The separatists were arrested following intelligence information,” he said.

“On Oct. 10, through a tip-off, and based on the confession of the three, three others were arrested.

“Items recovered included one GPMG machine gun, one Ak-47 rifle, three empty magazines, five empty G3 magazines, bullet proof, and Amazonian army stamp.

“The case has been transferred to the state CID for diligent prosecution,”he said.

