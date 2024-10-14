Six Dead, Scores Injured In Ibadan Road Accident

A trailer transporting tiles and a truck carrying soft beverages on Monday, collided at Oke Eleshin, Amuloko, along Akanran Road, Ibadan, Oyo State,.

At least six fatalities and numerous injuries were recorded in the crash.

Among the injured was a student whose mother was reportedly killed in the disaster.

Two primary school children were among the four injured who were taken to the nearby Amuloko City Hospital, and two with severe injuries were admitted for proper care.

The deceased were transported to an unnamed hospital.

A staff member of the Oyo Road Transport Maintenance Agency (OYRTMA), who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the accident occurred early Monday morning, attributing the cause to brake failure on a trailer descending the slope of the road.

“Having lost control, it crushed a tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP. Another lorry was carrying soft drinks which was coming from behind it and tried to avoid hitting the trailer in front, and in the process hit and crushed another Keke NAPEP. We learned that six persons died while five persons sustained injuries. They have all been conveyed away from here,” the staff said.

Mrs. Rosemary Alo, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Oyo State Command, confirmed the accident but stated that she will speak publicly once her men have briefed her correctly.

Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the FRSC commander will provide a thorough report on the accident.