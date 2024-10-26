Six Suspects Arrested For Computer-Related Fraud In Lagos

Six individuals have been apprehended by Lagos’ Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

SP Eyitayo Johnson, the Unit’s spokesperson, revealed this in a statement issued Friday in Lagos.

Johnson stated that the individuals were captured at AIT Road in the Alagbado region of the state, based on solid intelligence.

“They were apprehended on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud such as romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

“Upon their apprehension, items recovered from them include a car, high-end mobile phones worth millions of naira, and fetish materials such as casket, calabash of black soap, cow horn and charms.

“Further investigations have also established a nexus with other associates who are suspected of being involved in computer-related fraud,” he said.

He stated that after the investigation is concluded, the suspects would be charged in court.

According to the spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police, PSFU, CP Ayotunde Omodeinde, has advised youths to embrace hard work.

“Omodeinde urges youth to shun all manners of crime, and make integrity and dedication to work their watchword.

“The CP said that ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ is not a sustainable way of life,” he said