Skepta Laments “Sad State” Of UK Music Industry

Renowned British artist Skepta has expressed his disappointment with the current state of the United Kingdom UK music industry.

In a candid post on his X platform on Saturday, the “Big Smoke” rapper described the scene as divided, controlled by record labels, and plagued by infighting.

Skepta’s critique highlighted the industry’s limitations, likening it to “crabs in a barrel.”

As a pioneering figure in UK Grime, Skepta’s perspective carries significant weight.

He wrote, “The UK music scene is sad. Smallest, most segregated, label run, crabs in a barrel scene of all scenes smh,”

SEE POST: