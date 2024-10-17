Sokoto Govt Offers 55% Discount On Rice, Essential Commodities

The Sokoto State government has launched an initiative to provide subsidized rice and essential commodities to its residents, offering a massive 55% discount.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu announced the program’s commencement on Wednesday, during the inauguration of subsidized item sales in Kware Local Government Area (LGA), marking the start of the initiative across 244 wards.

“We have made the process transparent and non-political with a view to ensuring the success of this initiative in supporting the entire population of the State.

“Our goal is to ensure that all residents of Sokoto, regardless of political affiliation or religious background, benefit from this programme,” Aliyu said.

According to the State government, it has spent N14.4 billion to procure 280 trucks of rice, with each ward receiving 600 bags of 50 kg rice sold at the discounted rate.

The prices have been reduced to N38,700 for a 50 kg bag, N19,350 for a 25 kg bag, and N7,740 for a 10 kg bag.

Aliyu emphasized that the government will not collect proceeds from the sales, instead open a special account to fund future foodstuff purchases for the program’s sustainability.

“I have also directed the sales committee to provide smaller measurements for those who cannot afford the 10 kg bags,” he added.

The Governor urged religious scholars to encourage wealthy individuals to support the less privileged, ensuring adequate measures are in place to reach intended beneficiaries.