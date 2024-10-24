Sola Sobowale Joyful As Daughter Prepares To Walk Down The Aisle

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale is over the moon as her daughter prepares to tie the knot with her soulmate.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the elated mother shared her heartfelt excitement.

In a touching post, Sobowale expressed gratitude to God, welcoming her soon to be son in-law as a wonderful addition to their family.

She wrote, ”My baby found her forever person. My heart is overwhelmed with joy. I’ve gained a son. A wonderful inspiring young man. All the glory be to God. I love you both”

Sobowale’s heartfelt message radiates love and happiness, showcasing the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter.

As the family prepares for the upcoming nuptials, fans and colleagues alike are sending warm felicitations.

bigbees_catering wrote, “Hearty Congratulations ma. Ayo naa a kale loruko Jesu. The Union is forever blessed.”

mamalet_now _onigbanj wrote, “Sis mi…. I’m dancing… Oluwa seun. Oya issa wedding parry.. Almighty God will bless their union. amen”

folukedaramolasalako wrote, “Momma congratulations to us o de da wa ba ara won kale loruko Jesu, wa bi Isun wa bi iwale loruko Jesu. Am soooo happy”

