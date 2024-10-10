Some Think I’m Problem In This Country, When Fuel Is Now N1,065 – Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, often known as Bobrisky has lashed out at critics fixated on his ongoing legal issues, emphasizing that the country’s escalating fuel price crisis deserves greater attention.

Bobrisky’s outburst comes amidst allegations of bribery and evasion of justice, sparked by leaked voice notes from social media influencer, Verydarkman.

The audios purportedly reveal Bobrisky’s admission to bribing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against him and exploiting connections to avoid prison.

Advertisement

Frustrated by the relentless backlash, Bobrisky took to his Instagram story section on Wednesday to redirect the spotlight to the nation’s economic woes.

READ MORE: “Theatre Took My Marriage, Child, But I Have No Regrets” – Actress Yetunde Wunmi

“Fuel is now 1065 per litre and some people still think I’m the problem in dis country gosh.” he wrote.

By highlighting the fuel price hike, Bobrisky seeks to shift the narrative away from his personal controversies and toward the broader economic challenges facing Nigeria.

SEE POST: