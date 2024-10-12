Some Troubles Will Humble You For Life, Avoid It – Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Warns

Speed Darlington’s attorney, Stan Alieke, has counselled Nigerians to stay out of legal trouble.

The lawyer issued a warning on Saturday on Instagram to people who carelessly cause issues in the hopes that their lawyers will save them.

Alieke stated that he has witnessed people lose everything while pursuing a court battle, adding that some difficulties can truly “humble you for life.”

“As your lawyer, I will advise you to try as much as you can to avoid troubles, it is not worth it. All these ‘I will call my lawyer’ bragging is nothing. Lawyers can only do their best and leave you alone,” he wrote.

“All these ‘gra gra’ that some of you are doing is because you have not jammed who has your time and is ready to deal with you. Some trouble will humble you for life. I have seen people loose everything fighting a court case.”

Alieke’s advise comes after his client was granted bail following five days in police custody in Abuja.

Burna Boy made an official complaint, leading to Darlington’s detention.

He was accused of defaming and cyberstalking the Grammy-winner.

