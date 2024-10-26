Sowore Blames Igbo Elites For Nnamdi Kanu’s Prolonged Detention

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowere, has faulted Igbo elites over prolonged detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Service since he was re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria in 2021.

He has been standing trial on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony.

Speaking in an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90Minutes Africa, Sowore argued that Kanu is a casualty of the post-civil war marginalization of the Igbos.

He also expressed disappointment over President Bola Tinubu’s led government and its approach to Kanu’s detention.

Sowore believed that ensuring the release of the IPOB leader should be the first action since Tinubu became President of the country.

He said: “Nigeria has an Igbo problem. It’s like when a father is dying, they will tell their children, I have a problem with Igbo people; please continue from there.

“I expected that the first act of Tinubu in office would have been to release Nnamdi Kanu. But the fact that it got worse shows that there is a kind of conspiracy going on,” he added.

“I also know that there are some Igbo elite who are complicit in his detention because there was a time when there were discussions about his release, and they said it should hold on until after the election.

“And now, after the election, the devil seems to have intervened more strongly.”