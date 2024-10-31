Speed Darlington Demands Return Of Phone Seized By Police, Days After Release From Detention

Speed Darlington, a Nigerian rapper, has slammed the Nigeria Police for withholding his phone after his release from detention for allegedly cyberstalking singer Burna Boy.

Speaking fom his current location in the United States, he pleaded with the authorities to release his device seized by the Intelligence Response Team unit of the Police.

He attributed Nigeria’s divisions and separatist movements to such alleged injustices, describing the country as a “shit hole.”

In a viral video on Instagram on Wednesday, Speed Darlington warned that if he reveals the officer’s name, he might face further questioning.

The rapper claimed his lawyer assured him that he committed no wrongdoing, as cyberstalking isn’t recognized under Nigerian law.

He dared the police to file charges, stating that he’s ready to defend himself in court.

He said, “The police in Abuja haven’t given me my phone. I am currently in America. Make una give me my phone na. Una go dey wonder why different groups dey start all over Nigeria, some people want Oduduwa, some want Biafra, its because Nigeria is a shit hole. If I call the officer’s name, they go say, make I come Abuja come give a statement. I don dey respect una now, una no wan give me my phone. I fit change am for una, I no dey come again and would continue blasting you all. Make una give me my phone wetin be all this one, shebi dem don release me from detention.

“If una wan file criminal lawsuit, make una go on na, I will come court come to defend myself. After all, there is nothing in the law book, according to my lawyer, that says there is anything like cyberstalking in Nigeria”.

Watch him speak below…