States Who Failed To Conduct Credible LG Poll Don’t Deserve FG Allocations – SERAP To Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has tasked President Bola Tinubu to withhold allocation of funds to states who failed to conduct credible local government polls.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that on October 5, elections were held in LG of some states including Rivers, Benue, Akwa Ibom and Jigawa.

In a statement released to the public by the Deputy Director of SEEAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, on Sunday, asked Tinubu to direct the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, to immediately withhold federal allocations to states that have failed to conduct credible local government elections.

The statement reads: “A democratically elected local government council does not and should not exist at the pleasure, whims and caprice of governors or their political godfathers.

“Your government also has the constitutional obligation to ensure accountability for the spending of federal allocations and immediate compliance with the judgment by the Supreme Court and the rule of law.

“Local government councils are entitled to a direct payment from the Federation Account to promote good governance, people’s welfare and development of local government areas across the country.

“Where the rule of law reigns, political expediency ought to be sacrificed on the altar of the rule of law so as to guarantee the continued existence of institutions created to promote social values of liberty, orderly conduct and development.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“Entirely consistent with the rule of law to immediately withhold federal allocations to states that have failed and/refused to conduct local government elections and to ensure that any allocations from the Federation Account are paid only to democratically elected councils and no other body or institution.”