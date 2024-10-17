Stella Maris Marks Late Husband Mr. Ibu’s First Posthumous Birthday With Family Photos

Stella Maris Okafor, wife of late veteran actor John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his first posthumous birthday.

Stella shared touching photos of her family on her Instagram page on Thursday, reminiscing about the joyful times they spent together.

In her emotional message, she reflected on how much her late husband loved celebrating his birthdays and how deeply she misses him.

She wrote, “Today is my late husband’s birthday (Mr IBU) This will mark the first birthday without him celebrating with us here. I can’t forget how he used to cherished and celebrate his birthdays… We miss him so much May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace Amen”

Nigerians flooded Stella’s comment section with condolences and sympathy, offering support during this difficult time.

mirabless_ wrote, “Hmmmmmmm this life self hmmmmmm, Ibu is now history nawa ooo. Wife is wife no matter what , virtue wife can’t be compare to anything. Rest on Mr funny.”

Eve Esin wrote, “Keep resting mate. Sis, be strong.”

sequencials wrote, “What a life, take good care of the kids madam, the lord is your strength, be strong you hear.”

