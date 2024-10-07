Step Aside If You Can’t Fight For Your People Like Fubara – Kenneth Okonkwo To Politicians

Actor-cum-politician, Kenneth Okonkwo says Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, demonstrated tenacity in the just concluded LGA elections in the State.

The actor-turned-lawyer who praised Fubara for ensuring that the elections took place against all odds, said he can no longer work with politicians who cannot fight for their rights and supporters like the Rivers Governor.

Speaking in an interview with Soar TV at the weekend, Okonkwo referenced Fubara’s resolve to proceed with the Rivers elections despite the pull-out of security operatives and pushback from stakeholders.

His words: “If you’re not willing to take the risk that is attached to any profession, step aside so that people who are given that mind by God will go ahead and serve God in that capacity.

“If you’re a politician and you can’t stand for your people that voted for you, and because you don’t want to die, step aside. Because that’s what the job entails.

“Any politician that is not behaving like Siminalayi Fubara — who resists and protests when his rights are trampled upon, knowing that our judicial system and our electoral system have failed us, no matter the risk to his person — I will not speak for that politician again, and I maintain it.

“And you can see what is happening, because we (Labour Party) can’t go forward. If Sim Fubara had been saying ‘calm down, calm down’, do you know where Rivers state would have been?

“He said he’s ready for them. He’s fully prepared. The election must go on. The election must hold. Winners must be declared. They will be sworn in and whatever is going to happen, let it happen.

“I’m looking for leaders who would say ‘nobody will rig my election, and if you rig my election, I will fight, and let us come out and fight’.”

Recall that the former Labour Party (LP) campaign spokesperson severed ties politically with Peter Obi in July, saying he had lost confidence in the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Okonkwo also said Obi did not support the efforts of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in “fighting criminals” who wanted to “hijack” LP.