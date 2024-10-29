Stop Fuel Imports, We Have 500m Litres In Stock – Dangote To NNPCL, Importers



Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Refinery, has urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other importers to halt fuel imports, citing the refinery’s 500 million litres stockpile.

“We have what it takes for them to come and collect. If they come and pick, you will not see any queues in the filling stations,” Dangote stated after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday.

Dangote emphasized the refinery’s capacity to produce over 30 million litres daily with sufficient crude supply.

“We are more than ready,” he assured.

He clarified that as producers, Dangote Refinery is not responsible for retail distribution.

“If they don’t come forward and pick, what do you want me to do?” Dangote asked.

The Chairman urged marketers to collect the available fuel, noting the significant storage costs.

“I don’t know whether you understand what it takes to keep half a billion litres inside our tank. It’s costing me money every day,” he added.

With the refinery’s capacity and existing stock, Dangote sees no reason for fuel queues, emphasizing, “We have what they need.”