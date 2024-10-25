Stop Linking Me With False Claims – Okonjo-Iweala Warns Simon Ekpa Over Purported Loan To Biafra

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has refuted a vira report, claiming that she had facilitated a $57.5 billion loan for Biafra Government in Exile.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the purported claim was reportedly made by Simon Ekpa, who describes himself as the Prime Minister of BRGIE.

It was gathered that the controversial Biafran agitator, in a post via his X page, claimed that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to release the loan.

According to Ekpa, the funds were meant to support the formation of a new government following a proposed declaration of Biafra independence on December 2, 2024.

The post reads: “The World Bank and IMF have agreed to loan the sum of $57.5 billion to Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) to form our government after December 2nd 2024 declaration of Biafra.

“I thank our sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for helping me to facilitate the loan.”

Reacting to the report, Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday, quickly debunked the claim through her official X account.

The former minister of finance, urged people to stop misusing her name and denounced the allegations as completely false.

She said: “I know no sensible person will believe what is contained in the outrageous tweet below, but in these troubled times, it is important to underscore that the statement is false. Again, I enjoin all those seeking to misuse my name to desist!”

Meanwhile, in a related development, Ekpa denied publishing the alleged statement, linking the post to nonentities.

He said: “I never tweeted such, it is even surprising that you can tweet this because your name was mentioned, we have been tweeting about the terrorism against your people and you never responded nor showed any remorse.

“Here you are, defending what nonentities did with your name, but have been mute about all the killings by the government you served.

“I congratulate you for always defending yourself and your integrity, even when they are photoshopped.

“It shows you are really a mother. Thank you for defending yourself but I never tweeted such thing, it is false and fake”.