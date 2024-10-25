“Stop Punishing African Children For Speaking Mother Tongue” – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has spoken out against the practice of physically disciplining African children for speaking their native language.

On his Instagram page on Thursday, Edochie emphasized the importance of teaching children English for effective communication.

However, he strongly advised against punishing children for speaking their mother tongue, describing it as “unacceptable” and a lingering vestige of colonial mentality.

Edochie questioned whether a Chinese parent would ever reprimand their child for speaking Chinese, highlighting the double standard.

He stressed that Africans should take pride in their heritage and culture, rather than perpetuating self-doubt and inferiority.

He wrote, “Yes, teach children English. It’s important for communication.

But don’t flog them for speaking their mother tongue.

That’s unacceptable.

That’s slavery mentality which Oyibo people stuffed out brains with.

Will a Chinese man or woman ever flog a Chinese child for speaking Chinese?

Never make your fellow African feel inferior for being African.

If we’re not proud of who we are as Africans & where we come from, we’ll never know where we’re headed”.

