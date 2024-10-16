Stop Warming Frozen Foods For Nigerians – Keyamo Tells Foreign Airlines

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned that he’ll no more tolerate foreign airlines serving reheated frozen meals to Nigerian passengers.

In a statement made available vial his X handle on Tuesday, Keyamo explained that directing foreign airlines on out-bound flights to patronize local caterers is not the same thing as directing them to serve local dishes.

He clarified that local caterers can prepare a range of meals, including continental options, in line with the airlines’ preferences.

The Minister said: “This is to clarify that directing foreign airlines on out-bound flights to patronise our local caterers is not the same thing as directing them to serve local dishes.

“Our local caterers can also prepare continental dishes or anyone for that matter ACCORDING TO THEIR OWN SPECIFICATION.

“On the flip side, if they want us to trust the quality of the food they bring into our country to serve our own citizens, then they also should trust our own process of vetting those meals made by our local caterers.

“The bottom line is that we must support our local businesses with our huge population and traffic.”